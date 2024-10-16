Backstage Update On Possible WWE Return For Brock Lesnar

References to Brock Lesnar during Monday’s WWE Raw have increased the likelihood that the former WWE Champion will make a comeback.

Lesnar was removed from WWE plans earlier this year, including appearances at the Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, and WrestleMania 40, due to a sex trafficking lawsuit filed by Janel Grant against John Laurinaitis, Vince McMahon, and WWE. In the lawsuit, a former WWE/UFC Heavyweight Champion was identified.

The Wall Street Journal later identified Lesnar as the former champion. The case has been put on hold until December while the feds investigate. WWE’s legal team has yet to clear Lesnar, and he isn’t expected to return until that happens.

On Raw, Adam Pearce advised Seth Rollins not to take a match with Bronson Reed, but Rollins reminded him that he had defeated beasts before. Cody Rhodes also mentioned Lesnar during his in-ring segment with GUNTHER, claiming to have slain a terrifying beast.

During a recent Backstage Pass Q&A, it was asked whether Lesnar would return to WWE after the Raw references. According to Bill Apter, people in WWE have stated that they are talking.

Apter stated, “I can’t tell you definitely yes, but my inside people in WWE have told me they’re talking. That’s the most I know.” WrestleVotes responded when asked what he was hearing, “I’ll give you a short answer: Yes.”

