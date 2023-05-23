Backstage Update On Potential Main Event For WWE WrestleMania 40

Although it’s still a while away, WWE appears to have at least one plan in mind for a potential co-main event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” in 2024.

WRKD Wrestling is reporting that WWE has internally discussed a potential showdown between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and current WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER at WrestleMania 40.

“While it’s still early, discussions have taken place for WWE Raw’s main event for WrestleMania 40 to potentially be Cody Rhodes vs. GUNTHER,” the report stated. “Both superstars have expressed interest in working with each other in the past and are seen as the top face and heel on the Raw roster.”

We will keep you posted here at PWMania.com as updates regarding WrestleMania 40 continue to surface.