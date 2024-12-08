Backstage Update On Potential WWE Draft And Talent Trades

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced during this past Friday’s post-WWE Survivor Series: WarGames episode of SmackDown that they are opening up a “transfer window” type of arrangement that will allow stars to move from one brand to another between RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER was one of the RAW stars shown talking with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis about a potential trade. Aldis told Carmelo Hayes that he had something special for him. Chad Gable and American Made (Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, and Ivy Nile) also appeared on SmackDown and expressed interest in moving to the blue brand.

In an update, it was mentioned that there were expectations of NXT talents being moved up to the main roster by the end of 2024 or early 2025.

There have also been some rumors among talent from all three brands for about a month now that there could be a WWE Draft in early 2025. This is simply a rumor, as WWE has not made anything official.