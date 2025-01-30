Backstage Update On Powerhouse Hobbs’ AEW Status

On Wednesday night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs delivered a pre-taped promo, revealing that he was not medically cleared to compete while also issuing a warning to Big Bill of The Learning Tree.

According to Fightful Select, Hobbs was legitimately sidelined due to unhealed stitches, and his absence was not part of a storyline. Despite being present at the venue, AEW informed him that he needed at least another week before receiving medical clearance.

The report also noted that Hobbs’ unexpected absence had a significant impact on the originally planned events for both Dynamite and Collision, forcing AEW to make a series of last-minute adjustments.