Backstage Update On Powerhouse Hobbs’ Return To AEW TV

An AEW star who has been sidelined for months is expected to return soon.

That star is Powerhouse Hobbs, who hasn’t appeared since a February episode of AEW Dynamite, where he collaborated with IWGP World Champion Jon Moxley. This is where Hobbs suffered a legitimate knee injury.

Hobbs signed with AEW in 2020 after losing his debut match to Orange Cassidy on an episode of AEW Dark. He eventually became a TNT Champion. Hobbs underwent surgery in April and was expected to miss significant time in the ring.

Hobbs attended the AEW All Out weekend in late September and is now back on the road with AEW, according to Fightful. They also noted that Hobbs had been cleared to return to the ring in recent weeks.

According to the report, Hobbs underwent extensive in-ring testing before being cleared and was waiting for creative. Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, shared the most recent information he had about Hobbs.

Meltzer stated, “He’s cleared. He should be back anytime now…. A knee injury, right? I think it was.”