Backstage Update on Reports of AEW Buying Out CM Punk’s Contract

After ripping The Elite, Colt Cabana, and Hangman Page at the AEW All Out media scrum, CM Punk’s AEW future is in doubt. Ace Steel, Punk, and The Young Bucks got into a fight. Steel was fired as a result of the incident, The Elite was stripped of the Trios Titles and suspended, and Punk was suspended and stripped of the AEW World Heavyweight Title.

Punk is now in talks with AEW about a possible contract buyout, and The Elite is back on television. As previously reported, the non-compete period is the sticking point in the negotiations, which has fueled speculation about Punk possibly returning to WWE.

During a recent live chat, F4Wonline.com’s Bryan Alvarez stated that Punk is the one who wants the contract buyout and that if AEW wants him out of the promotion, they will simply release him. To avoid legal action, AEW will wait until he is healed from his torn left triceps before releasing him.

NAMELESS: “I just think they had to pick one, are you pursuing a buyout or are you trolling the guy? And with cabana, BTE and tonight, that’s 3 strikes. They’re trolling the guy. I love it, Love the Elite, but y?”

TAPhantom Green: “Because it was fun.”

Bryan Alvarez: “Punk wants the buyout.”

Bryan Alvarez: “Why would AEW want a buyout? Fire him. If you troll him, what’s gonna happen, he’s going to say he doesn’t want a buyout anymore?”

Anthony: “They can make fun of him on TV, but Mr can’t fire him? weird.”

Bryan Alvarez: “Maybe they will fire him, but they’re not gonna do it when he’s injured.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, people close to CM Punk were not happy about The Elite mocking him during AEW Dynamite.