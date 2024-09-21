Backstage Update On Reports Surrounding The Lucha Brothers And WWE

In August 2024, sources within AEW indicated that The Lucha Brothers, Penta and Rey Fenix, were expected to depart the company upon the expiration of their contracts, with speculation suggesting a potential move to WWE.

Recent reports indicated that the Lucha Brothers had signed multi-year contracts with WWE, but it seems the claims may have been made too soon. On Saturday, Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com shared his insights regarding the recent reports:

“They are both also still under contract to AEW, so there is no way they could have legally signed with WWE. There is an expectation that when their deals expire, they are WWE-bound but as of right now, legally, they could not have signed with anyone else.”

Johnson mentioned that, according to a source close to the Lucha Brothers, the duo has been in touch with AEW and is ready to step into the ring if called upon. Additionally, sources from WWE have informed Fightful.com that the Lucha Brothers have not yet signed contracts with WWE.

The Twitter/X account @Luchablog shared insights about the rumors surrounding WWE’s efforts to develop Lucha Brothers merchandise:

“The ‘WWE is quickly making Lucha Brothers merch while AEW didn’t’ talking point is a little apples/oranges. Those trademarks were out there months ago too, they’re getting WWE owned gimmicks and their merch. They held onto some merch rights with AEW, a wholly different setup.”