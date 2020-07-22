Backstage Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Contract Talks, Vince McMahon’s Involvement

As PWMania.com previously reported, Rey Mysterio hadn’t signed a new WWE contract as of Sunday’s The Horror Show at Extreme Rules pay-per-view event. According to Dave Meltzer, Mysterio is likely to sign a new contract shortly but it hasn’t happened yet. Mysterio is on good terms with WWE and Vince McMahon is overseeing the ongoing contract negotiations, not Triple H.

As far as Rey’s son, Dominik, is concerned, his future with WWE is another issue. While WWE had hoped to have Mysterio signed to a new contract by Extreme Rules, a major sticking point is that he wants a raise and WWE isn’t giving raises these days.

Another issue is the length of the deal. During their initial negotiations last year, WWE wanted to sign Mysterio to a five-year contract. Mysterio instead wanted to sign for 18 months and was said to have “stood firm” on that, as well as the raise he wanted. Of course, now that AEW is around, Mysterio can use them as leverage as he’s now got other options. Obviously, WWE doesn’t want him to “jump ship” to AEW but it’ll come down to whether or not AEW can match or beat WWE’s offer. Also, Mysterio really wants to see his son Dominik have a future in WWE but that could be in jeopardy if he decides to leave.