Backstage Update On Rhea Ripley Heading Into WWE WrestleMania 41 Season

As seen on the October 29th, 2024 edition of NXT, WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel brutally attacked Rhea Ripley in the parking lot, leaving her with a fractured right orbital socket, according to WWE.

According to PWInsider.com, Ripley’s injury will keep her “out for a while” and there is no timetable for her return. However, there was hope among wrestlers this week that the injury would not be as serious as initially feared. It was also revealed that Ripley was set to play a significant role at WrestleMania 41, and the company is hoping she will be cleared for the event.

If Ripley is able to return by WrestleMania, there may be a final match in the Rhea vs. Liv Morgan feud.