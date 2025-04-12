Backstage Update On Ric Flair’s AEW Contract And WrestleMania 41 Status

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed that he would not be appearing at WrestleMania 41 due to his contractual obligations with AEW. However, new details suggest that the situation may be more flexible than initially believed.

According to the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Flair’s AEW deal is primarily tied to a sponsorship agreement for his Whooo! Energy drink. The partnership, which began in late 2023, was signed for a two-year term. Despite the agreement, sources indicate that the contract is not highly restrictive and would permit Flair to attend or be involved in WWE events, particularly those involving his daughter, Charlotte Flair, if he chooses to do so.

Flair has not been featured on AEW programming since Revolution last year, and as of now, there are no reported plans for his return to AEW television.