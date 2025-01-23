Backstage Update On Ricky Starks’ Status With AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Ricky Starks, who has been absent from television since March 2024, requested his release from the company, but Tony Khan refused to grant it.

Fightful Select reports that Starks’ contract with the company is set to expire this spring, and even though he hasn’t declined any creative opportunities presented to him, the former TNT Champion hasn’t been featured on any of the company’s shows for nearly a year.

Starks, who was backstage at the Full Gear PPV event and was pulled from a recent GCW event, is still allowed to appear on other Indie wrestling shows.