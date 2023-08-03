Backstage Update On Rob Van Dam’s AEW Status Following His Debut

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer and ECW Original Rob Van Dam debuted on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite to confront FTW Champion “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry.

It was set up when former ECW World Heavyweight Champion Jerry Lynn appeared in a segment with Perry. This came a week after Perry mocked the wrestlers who helped pave the way for him. Lynn then challenged him.

Lynn refused to enter the ring with Perry this week because it would result in “child abuse,” and a doctor would not clear him, so he called in a good friend who also worked in ECW. RVD appeared with his old ECW theme song “Walk” by Patera.

Former Impact Wrestling star Katie Forbes was with him at Dynamite but stayed backstage.

As previously reported, they were considering holding the match at All In or All Out.

RVD is only scheduled to wrestle Perry once, according to PWInsider. The match is scheduled to air on Dynamite next week.

It’s worth noting that WWE has been promoting RVD as part of their WrestleMania 40 weekend packages in Philadelphia next year.