Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ Injury Status And WrestleMania Plans

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE announced during RAW this past Monday night that “The OTC” Roman Reigns will be on the sidelines for the foreseeable future due to the injuries he sustained at the hands of Seth “Freakin” Rollins at Royal Rumble.

Rollins then said later in the show that Reigns’ status for WrestleMania 41 is in question due to his attack on The Tribal Chief.

PWInsider.com reports that these injuries are not legitimate and the storyline of Reigns being out of in-ring action due to the injuries he suffered at the Royal Rumble PLE is merely a narrative device.

The report also noted that Reigns’ injury is intended to explain his absence from TV. A triple-threat matchup between him, CM Punk, and Rollins is currently being planned for WrestleMania 41.