Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status Following Injury At SummerSlam

As PWMania.com previously reported, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns was injured while competing in a Tribal Combat Match with Jey Uso at the WWE SummerSlam premium live event from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

The injury appears to have occurred when Jey executed an outside dive and landed on the back of Reigns, who was caught off guard. The match ended when Jimmy Uso cost his brother the match.

Dave Meltzer was the first to report that Reigns was hurt during the match, and it happened early on, but the exact nature of the injury is unknown. Reigns has been confirmed to appear on Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

Fightful Select’s Sean Ross Sapp reported that they had also heard that the injury occurred early on. He is still scheduled to perform his Hail The Tribal Chief segment on SmackDown.

While it was reported after SummerSlam that Reigns was not advertised for any WWE TV episodes in the coming months, it was confirmed that, for the time being, “there aren’t plans for him to miss his internally scheduled appearances. That could always change.”

Those who would have known about the injury in a creative capacity for SmackDown hadn’t even heard about it until today.

It hadn’t changed creative as of Tuesday afternoon.