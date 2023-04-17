Backstage Update On Ronda Rousey’s Injury Status

After Ronda Rousey suffered an arm injury, WWE had to make significant changes to its original plans for Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler at WrestleMania 39.

At the show, they were supposed to win the Women’s Tag Team titles. Instead, at WrestleMania, they worked the four-way tag team match, with Rousey being protected and limited in the match.

On last week’s WWE RAW, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, prompting Stratus to turn heel and attack Lynch.

On Friday’s SmackDown, a celebration segment for Morgan and Raquel led to the appearances of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green, establishing their feud. After being insulted, the champions attacked the challengers, resulting in a brawl.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Rousey is still dealing with the injury and has yet to be medically cleared.

“Well, you know the deal is their….Ronda Rousey is still not cleared, so they can’t do the Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler thing, which was the plan,” Meltzer stated.

(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)