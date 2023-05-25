Backstage Update On Rumors About Main Event Plans For WWE WrestleMania 40

This week, information about preparations for WrestleMania 40 surfaced. According to the report, Cody Rhodes and Gunther would most likely be competing for the World Heavyweight Championship in the main event.

There haven’t yet been any discussions about WrestleMania, according to WWE insider BoozerRasslin.

For those of you who are wondering about Gunther, there has been talk of the Imperium adding a new member at some point. We won’t give it away here, but if you’re interested, click here.

On Saturday at the Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia, Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship against Mustafa Ali.