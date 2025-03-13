Backstage Update On Rumors Of Shinsuke Nakamura Leaving WWE

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE sources have dismissed rumors of Shinsuke Nakamura leaving the company, stating that they have heard nothing to suggest his departure.

However, Sportskeeda WrestleBinge WrestleVotes reports that Nakamura is expected to take a brief hiatus from WWE, which will likely cause him to miss WrestleMania 41 due to a lack of storyline buildup.

While Nakamura won’t be part of The Show of Shows, there is no indication that he is leaving WWE. However, his return timeline remains uncertain.

With no major feuds currently lined up, it appears that WWE creative is opting to keep Nakamura off TV for the time being, with more details expected in the coming weeks.