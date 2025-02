Top Indie wrestling broadcaster Sam Leterna attended a WWE tryout late last year as the company was looking for new on-air talent.

Fightful Select reports that a source within WWE praised Leterna’s professionalism and potential, but there is no word yet on whether the company plans to hire her. Over the years, Leterna has worked with promotions such as TNA Wrestling, NWA, Major League Wrestling, and Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling.