Backstage Update On Sami Zayn Following WWE Elimination Chamber Injury Angle

WWE previously announced that Sami Zayn would be out indefinitely after Kevin Owens hurt his neck at Elimination Chamber.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Zayn is not actually hurt and that his hiatus is just an angle to put heat on Owens. The report also mentioned that the angle wasn’t done for Zayn to take some time off and that he could return at any time.

Even though it was said that Zayn will be out indefinitely, which would suggest he won’t wrestle at WrestleMania, he could still get involved in the finish for the planned Kevin Owens vs. Randy Orton match.