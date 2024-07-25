Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s Absence From AEW TV

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW star Samoa Joe was written off of television so he could film season two of the hit Peacock series Twisted Metal. Joe plays the physical role of Sweet Tooth on the show, with Will Arnett voicing the character.

According to PWInsider.com, Joe began filming season two of Twisted Metal on July 17 in Toronto, with the show not expected to wrap until October.

The report also noted that it doesn’t necessarily mean he will be gone until then, but he will certainly be absent for a good amount of that time since he is a major character.

Joe last competed in AEW when he took on reigning FTW Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho in a Street Fight and was driven through a wall.