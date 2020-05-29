Backstage Update On Samoa Joe’s Status With WWE

Samoa Joe is still waiting to be medically cleared for action after sustaining a concussion while filming a commercial for the company.

As many of you know, Joe has suffered numerous injuries since being on the main roster, with the most recent mishap being the second concussion he’s suffered in the last few months. In the meantime, Joe has been used on the commentary booth.

Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Samoa Joe is now considered the “permanent” replacement for Jerry Lawler on the WWE RAW commentary team. Meltzer noted the following:

“What that means if/when he is cleared is that he may have the role where he announces and they can shoot angles for him to wrestle using that (since those kind of angles usually do well).”

Meltzer added that Joe would probably do both roles unless there was a need for him to wrestle full-time again.