Backstage Update On Scary WWE SmackDown Incident, R-Truth Update

New backstage details have emerged regarding the injury scare involving R-Truth during the October 16 episode of WWE SmackDown, with Damian Priest receiving praise for his handling of the situation.

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the singles match between Priest and Truth came to an unexpected conclusion after Truth appeared to suffer an injury while attempting a dropkick from the top rope.

The referee ultimately stopped the contest prematurely, raising concerns about Truth’s condition.

Video footage of the incident subsequently circulated online, showing Priest communicating with the referee shortly after realizing that something appeared to be wrong.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, Priest was responsible for making the decision to bring the match to an early conclusion, while continuing to portray his on-screen character throughout the situation. “As you can see from the videos floating around,” Alvarez wrote. “Damian Priest made the call to take the Truth match home the moment he realized Truth was hurt. Did a hell of a job staying in character.”

The update provides additional insight into the unexpected finish, suggesting that Priest recognized the potential injury and acted quickly to prevent the match from continuing unnecessarily.

On Sunday, Alvarez reported that Truth appeared to be doing okay following the incident, although he was expected to undergo further medical evaluation.

Truth subsequently addressed the situation himself on Monday, sharing a photograph on social media in which he appeared to be undergoing an MRI.

The WWE veteran reassured fans that he was doing well and expressed his appreciation for the messages of support he had received. “I AM OK, Thank you ALL for your support, concerns and get well wishes , Wow, It truly feels amazing to feel and be loved I’m grateful for you all,” Truth wrote.

Despite the legitimate injury concern, Truth also maintained his on-screen rivalry with Priest, humorously accusing his former tag team partner of attempting to kill him. “On 10/16/2026 I almost passed away… Damian Priest tried to kill me,, I didn’t think he was That serious… But ok, l’ll be back”

Truth’s comments suggest that he remains in positive spirits following the incident, although his post did not provide specific details about the nature or severity of any injury.

As of this writing, WWE has not issued an official medical update or confirmed whether Truth will be required to miss additional in-ring action.

For now, Priest’s response during the match has drawn recognition for his ability to react to a potentially serious situation while remaining in character.