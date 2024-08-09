Backstage Latest On Seth Rollins’ WWE Status

Seth Rollins will be gone from WWE TV again due to injuries.

On this week’s Raw, Rollins was attacked by Bronson Reed in a highly applauded scene in which Reed struck Rollins with a splash several times. This was done to cover for Rollins’ absence due to a purported injury.

The top WWE star took a break after WrestleMania 40, where he dropped the WWE World Heavyweight Title to Drew McIntyre, who lost it to Damian Priest after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. He underwent a knee operation before returning a few weeks ago.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated that “Rollins will be out for a while.”

According to Meltzer, “Rollins is cleared but is still banged up and is trying to get in the best physical condition. His issues are chronic but not at the point to getting flagged. He’s trying to stay ahead of the things so will be taking a little time off.”

It was also stated that Rollins’ status for Bash in Berlin is still unknown.