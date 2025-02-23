Backstage Update On Skye Blue And Luchasaurus AEW Status

As PWMania.com previously reported, Skye Blue and Luchasaurus have not yet been cleared to return to AEW, despite earlier rumors of their comeback.

According to Fightful Select, both talents indicated during an interview that they had been cleared and could soon make their returns. However, those close to them note that while they are “close” to a return, being cleared by a doctor is not the same as being cleared by AEW.

AEW has been operating under the assumption that Blue won’t be back until spring, though she is pushing for a quicker return. Meanwhile, Luchasaurus remains listed as “TBD” due to the nature of his illness—he was hospitalized last year after developing pneumonia in both lungs.