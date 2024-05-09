Backstage Update On Status Of Absent WWE Star

WWE has a large number of talent under contract across NXT and the main roster for Raw and SmackDown, but some talent is not on television for a variety of reasons. This includes a lack of creativity and injury.

Following this year’s Draft, fans noticed that a name was missing from the list of players who were chosen and assigned to a brand. Tamina is a star.

Tamina, Jimmy Snuka’s daughter, first signed with WWE in 2010, after breaking into the industry the year before. She won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship once and the 24/7 Title nine times during her time with the company.

Tamina hasn’t wrestled since the February 27, 2023 episode of Main Event, when she defeated Michigan. The previous week, she and Dana Brooke lost a tag team match on Main Event.

Her last PLE appearance was for the 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble Match. Nia Jax hinted in April 2023 that Tamina might consider retiring.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, Tamina has not been backstage at any WWE shows. Despite not being present or drafted, they were told she is still under contract as of now.