Backstage Update On Status of Giulia, Original Plans For NXT Stand & Deliver

According to the latest Wrestling Observer newsletter, sources within WWE reveal that Giulia is not hurt and will not take some time off from television. This comes after it was reported that Giulia was banged up, but wasn’t expected to miss any time.

The report also noted that the original plan for NXT Stand & Deliver next month has Giulia taking on Jordynne Grace and WWE NXT Women’s and NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a Triple Threat Match. However, plans have since changed, and it seems to now be just a one-on-one match between Vaquer and Grace. If it gets changed to a Triple Threat again, then Jaida Parker will likely be added.

Giulia has not been seen on NXT TV since she lost the NXT Women’s Championship to Stephanie Vaquer at Roadblock, although she did appear at a live event in Bartow, Florida, and teased a feud with Cora Jade.