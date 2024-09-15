Backstage Update On Steph De Lander’s Status With TNA Wrestling

TNA Wrestling held its 2024 Victory Road PPV this past Friday night from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. The event featured a stacked card from top to bottom, but one match ended up not taking place due to an unfortunate injury.

Steph De Lander was set to team with Matt Cardona to take on TNA Digital Media Champion and Canadian International Heavyweight Champion “The French-Canadian Frankenstein” PCO and “The Man Beast” Rhino in a tag team match, but De Lander announced prior to the match that she would not be able to compete as originally scheduled and that she would be taking time off due to a neck injury.

The company recently released a digital exclusive, where Gia Miller revealed De Lander will be out of in-ring action for 6 to 10 months, meaning she’ll be out for the rest of the year and may not be back until spring 2025 at the earliest. More updates will be provided on De Lander’s status with TNA once it becomes available.