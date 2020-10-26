Backstage Update On Survivor Series Plans, Tucker vs. Otis, & More

Current plans have Drew McIntyre being the Captain for Team RAW at the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view on November 22, according to Ringside News. McIntyre is set to open tonight’s RAW to address the WWE Title loss to Randy Orton at Hell In a Cell, and could reveal his Survivor Series role then.

The original plans for McIntyre at Survivor Series reportedly had him facing WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. That match was nixed when WWE Chairman Vince McMahon made the decision to have Orton capture the WWE Title from McIntyre at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night. The original plan was for McIntyre to retain, then go on to face Reigns at Survivor Series. Now McIntyre is going to lead Team RAW into battle next month in the Traditional Men’s Elimination Match. There is no word yet on if they plan to do Orton vs. Reigns at Survivor Series.

In more backstage news on the Survivor Series pay-per-view, there had been some speculation on WWE doing Otis vs. Tucker following Tucker’s heel turn at Hell In a Cell, which allowed The Miz to win the Money In the Bank briefcase from Otis. In an update, RSN reports that the Tucker vs. Otis singles match might not happen right away as the former Heavy Machinery partners are set to be on opposing sides during the big men’s match at Survivor Series. While they’re not scheduled to do the singles match at Survivor Series, a showdown between the two former tag team partners is now set for the pay-per-view on November 22.

Regarding Tucker’s heel turn, it was reported that WWE decided on the turn one week ago. This was not something they had nailed down during the WWE Draft, or when Tucker did his speech on Talking Smack, as the finish with Tucker turning on Otis was finalized after the fact. McMahon was said to be very much behind Otis when he won the Money In the Bank briefcase earlier this year, but plans were changed for his run with the briefcase at least three times.