Backstage Update On Swerve Strickland’s Status For AEW WrestleDream

As PWMania.com previously reported, there were rumors that AEW star Swerve Strickland will be taking some time off following All Out, something that was agreed upon when he signed a new deal.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it remains up in the air whether or not Strickland will appear at AEW WrestleDream. The event is set to take place in his hometown of Tacoma, Washington.

It was also noted on the report that Strickland might not appear at this time, despite the event taking place in Tacoma.