Backstage Update On The Idea Of Adding Third Hour To WWE SmackDown

There has been much discussion regarding the duration of Raw when it moves to Netflix and the addition of a third hour to WWE SmackDown, which is not yet finalized.

WrestleVotes Radio first reported that SmackDown would be reduced to three hours beginning January 3rd. According to their sources, the plan is to switch to two hours in June 2025. USA Network is pushing for the third hour, as it did with Raw in 2012.

Raw returned to a two-hour format earlier this month, with plans to expand to three hours beginning in January when it moves to Netflix.During an episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer mentioned that WWE was in talks with USA Network about the third hour of SmackDown.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer stated, “Regarding the length of time of Raw and SmackDown come January, officially in both cases, this is stuff under discussion.”

He was under the impression a month ago that WWE does not need to have a set time for Raw on Netflix; it can change depending on the week and their schedule. However, it is still under consideration.

In terms of SmackDown, the USA and WWE must still reach an agreement if both parties want to continue for another hour.