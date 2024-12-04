Backstage Update On The Injury Bronson Reed Suffered At WWE Survivor Series

As PWMania.com previously reported, “Big” Bronson Reed was believed to have suffered several injuries to one or both of his ankles after hitting the Tsunami from the top of the WarGames cage.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Reed is set to undergo tests to confirm his injury status, but word is that he may have suffered a broken ankle. The report also noted that while there was some concern that both of his ankles were injured, the belief now is that he only injured his right ankle.

There is no word yet on how long Reed may be out of action. We will provide updates as soon as we have them.