Backstage Update On The Lucha Bros’ Potential Move To The WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, AEW stars The Lucha Bros (Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fénix) are expected to leave the company once their contracts expire later this year. Some sources have said the Lucha Bros are possibly headed to WWE, but others have claimed them leaving AEW is just a formality.

According to Fightful Select, the Lucha Bros have spoken with the WWE, and the former AEW World Trios Champions are trying to get signed as a duo rather than individuals. It was also noted that if they do get signed by the WWE, they don’t want to go to NXT, meaning they want to directly go to the main roster.

Penta El Zero Miedo’s contract with AEW is set to expire first, while Rey Fénix’s deal will be up sometime this September. AEW has reportedly made efforts in trying to re-sign the Lucha Bros, but the former AEW World Trios Champions themselves were the ones that delayed their talks.

One source tells Fightful that they wouldn’t be surprised to see the Lucha Bros in Orlando soon in preparation of their WWE debut, however WWE has not directly commented on their talks with the Lucha Bros.