Backstage Update On The Lucha Brothers’ Future

Fans expecting a Lucha Brothers return in WWE may be disappointed. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while Pentagon’s AEW contract expires this month, clearing the path for a possible WWE debut, his brother Rey Fenix is in a different situation. Fenix is apparently under contract with AEW, although there are no immediate plans for him to be used. This practically means that he will be paid to be inactive for the term of his contract.

This announcement has caused debate, with some criticizing AEW’s handling of Fenix’s case. However, AEW President Tony Khan has already expressed concerns about WWE’s alleged contract manipulation. Furthermore, WWE has long used the practice of maintaining talent even when they are not on-screen.

While Pentagon’s prospective move to WWE brings him exciting professional opportunities, Rey Fenix’s future remains uncertain. He will most likely wind up in WWE as well, but not anytime soon.