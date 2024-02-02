Backstage Update On The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match, Could Happen In Saudi Arabia

According to Dave Meltzer’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Rock vs. Roman is still in play, and Rock has stated this in media interviews. According to reports, Rock has been actively promoting this match. Meltzer wrote that Saudi Arabia has been discussed, and the hope is that this match will persuade the government to pay more money to the company and The Rock.

That is not set in stone, and as Meltzer mentioned, the match could take place at next year’s WrestleMania. Meltzer stated, “It also could be at next year’s Mania, but that would make many years in a row where that much was talked about for “next year’s Mania.”

During an appearance on FOX News, The Rock stated the following regarding the match:

“We’re talking about that right now. I like to consider myself a long-gamer and a builder. The idea of going up against Roman Reigns and creating, if we were to do something like that, quite possibly and I mean this respectfully of all the WrestleManias before…with all the success and build up of all the WrestleManias in the past, if we were to do something like that, we could possibly put on the biggest WrestleMania of all-time. Short answer and long answer is we’re figuring it out.”

Another thing to note is that CM Punk’s injury and Brock Lesnar’s departure from creative plans forced the company to make changes to the Mania card.

After Rhodes stated at the Royal Rumble that he wanted to face Roman Reigns, WWE is now heavily teasing Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship, which could pave the way for Rock vs. Roman at this year’s Mania event. Meltzer stated, “We don’t have an answer to this at press time and were only told the answer to that question is about to be revealed sooner than later, and in fact, very shortly after this is published, which would indicate either on Smackdown or just before or after the show.”