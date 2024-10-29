Backstage Update On The Rock’s WWE Status Following Bad Blood Appearance

At the end of the 2024 WWE Bad Blood PLE, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made a surprise appearance on stage while Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes were in the ring. Following the event, it was reported that there are currently no plans for Rock to compete at Wrestlemania 41 because his “schedule got too heavy.” However, The Rock told a fan on Instagram, “Don’t believe any of that bullshit.”

According to Fightful.com, The Rock’s appearance at Bad Blood was not heavily planned, but it became a reality in the weeks leading up to the event. This is why Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes’ tag match was chosen as the main event over CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre.

While The Rock’s participation in WrestleMania 41 has yet to be confirmed, sources within WWE claim that the company is a priority for The Rock, and he is expected to appear infrequently.

According to some higher-ups, The Rock has stated that he is a member of “the family” and will make an appearance when he is able. According to sources at the Intuit Dome in Southern California, The Rock is expected to appear on the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW, and there is internal buzz about this.