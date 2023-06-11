Backstage Update On The Status Of WWE King And Queen Of The Ring PLE

Earlier this year, it was announced that the first WWE King and Queen of The Ring Premium Live Event would take place on Saturday, May 27 in Saudi Arabia, but the event was renamed WWE Night of Champions a few weeks later. A WWE source speculated at the time that both tournaments would be incorporated into post-Draft creative plans, but there has been no further word since.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, WWE insiders say they haven’t heard anything about the WWE King and Queen of The Ring PLE being re-scheduled for later this year. However, it was also stated that WWE is keeping the tournaments “in their back pocket” for future Premium Live Events in the Kingdom.