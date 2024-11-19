Backstage Update On The Street Profits’ Future With WWE

Montez Ford expressed frustration earlier this month with The Street Profits’ loss of momentum in WWE. This prompted internet discussion about the team’s status in WWE.

Regarding the rumors, Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports, “The team is currently under contract with WWE, and the claims were most likely made to gain publicity rather than anything else. We are told that Montez Ford has been working on some outside projects recently (he is one of the WWE performers who have signed with Paradigm as part of their Sports section), but there is no belief inside that he or Angelo Dawkins are leaving.”

As seen on the November 15th, 2024 episode of Smackdown, The Street Profits were unable to win the WWE tag team titles from the Motor City Machine Guns due to outside interference from Tommaso Ciampa.

Ford and Dawkins signed multi-year contracts with WWE back in 2019, but it seems that the length of their deals are currently unknown.