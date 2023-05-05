Backstage Update On The WWE Backlash Main Event

It appears that the WWE Backlash main event is still in the works.

According to WRKDWrestling, Damian Priest and Bad Bunny are making an internal push for their San Juan Street Fight to be the main event, despite a recent report from PWInsider that Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes was to be pushed as the Backlash approached.

The talk of Lesnar vs. Rhodes closing the show appears to have occurred before WWE changed Backlash plans for Bad Bunny, switching the tag team match to a singles Street Fight. As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE officials reportedly booked the Street Fight because they were confident in Bunny’s ability to compete in a good singles match against Priest.

As of this writing, Lesnar vs. Rhodes is the main event on the official WWE Backlash website, but Priest vs. Bunny was certainly pushed as the main event during today’s Backlash press conference from Puerto Rico. The Street Fight is also getting a lot of attention in San Juan.

