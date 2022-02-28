Backstage Update On The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Being Defended At WrestleMania

Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Zelina Vega & Carmella for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship is officially scheduled for WrestleMania 38, according to PWInsider. WWE is expected to confirm the match this week.

As noted before, Friday’s SmackDown saw Naomi congratulate Banks after her win over Shotzi and then say they will become the next tag team champions together.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday 4/2 and Sunday 4/3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington TX. Here is the updated lineup-

-Edge vs. TBA

-The Miz & Logan Paul vs. Rey & Dominik Mysterio

-RAW Women’s Championship Match: Becky Lynch (C) vs. Bianca Belair (Night 1)

-Winner Takes All Match: WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar (Night 2)

-SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (C) vs. Ronda Rousey (Night 1)

POSSIBLE MATCHES:

-WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Carmella & Zelina Vega (C) vs. Naomi & Sasha Banks

-Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee

-WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn (C) vs. Johnny Knoxville

-Happy Corbin vs. Drew McIntyre

-Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin