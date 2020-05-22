Backstage Update On Three AEW Injuries – Double or Nothing Matches In Jeopardy?

Following several injuries that took place on Wednesday night’s Dynamite broadcast, the AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event may be undergoing some late changes. As PWMania.com reported, Fenix, Britt Baker, and Matt Jackson were all injured during this week’s TV tapings. According to a report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, two of the three are still expected to compete in their respective Double or Nothing matches.

Fenix is still expected to participate in the Casino Ladder match. He was injured after he did a dive onto several people during his match with Orange Cassidy.

Matt Jackson is also still expected to work the Stadium Stampede match after he suffered a rib injury while doing a crossbody off a section of the stadium in the main event segment. According to doctors, it’s believed he suffered a bruised rib or cartilage injury.

As far as Britt Baker is concerned, her match with Kris Statlander is said to be in question. Baker suffered a knee injury when Statlander and Hikaru Shida slammed Nyla Rose onto her and Rose landed on her leg. Following the show, Dr. Michael Sampson was working on her but the extent of her injury isn’t known as of this writing. There are some reports that she was “feeling better” on Thursday. Baker was also scheduled to undergo an MRI on Thursday.

AEW Double or Nothing takes place this Saturday night on pay-per-view.