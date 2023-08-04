Backstage Update On Thunder Rosa’s In-Ring Returning Ahead Of AEW All In

AEW is weeks away from a historic event with the upcoming All In event, which will air live on pay-per-view from Wembley Stadium in front of over 75,000 fans in the UK on August 27th before returning to Chicago a week later for All Out.

The show’s build has officially begun. In the main event, MJF will defend his World Heavyweight Title against Adam Cole. The match was revealed by AEW earlier this week.

Several big names, including Bryan Danielson and Jamie Hayter, will be missing from the show.

Thunder Rosa, who has been out with a back injury for nearly a year, is another name who will not be on the card due to injury. She had to withdraw from an AEW Women’s Title defense at All Out last year before relinquishing the title.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported this week that Thunder Rosa is among those “who are not expected back in time for Wembley although she is training for her return.”