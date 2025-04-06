Backstage Update On Tiffany Stratton & Charlotte Flair Going Off-Script On SmackDown

WWE fans are still buzzing about the fiery in-ring segment between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair from the April 4th, 2025 edition of SmackDown. The promo battle, which took place in front of a pro-Stratton Chicago crowd, reportedly veered significantly off-script — and included some very personal shots that caught even longtime viewers off guard.

According to @WrestleVotes on Twitter/X, both Stratton and Flair said “very little of what was in the rundown for them” and allegedly “went off script quite a bit.” Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful added that everyone he spoke with believes the two stars went “heavily off script,” while PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that Stratton’s intense shots at Flair were seen as retaliation for a previous promo in which Flair had “eaten her up.”

During the now-infamous segment, Stratton took aim at Flair’s personal life, saying she would “always come second to her father, Ric Flair,” and delivering the biting line: “When it’s all said and done, you’re gonna be just like you are outside of the ring — alone.” She then referenced Flair’s history of divorces with the jab: “What is that record? 0-3?” prompting Charlotte to fire back with, “Is that why Kaiser’s in my DMs?” — a reference to Stratton’s real-life boyfriend, WWE star Ludwig Kaiser.

Stratton continued the assault by mocking Flair’s past, saying that when Charlotte was 25, she was “drinking in her daddy’s basement,” while Stratton, by contrast, was walking into WrestleMania as a champion.

The aftermath of the segment stirred even more speculation. WWE quickly deleted their Twitter/X post that included the divorce line and edited out several of the more personal comments from the YouTube recap video, including the “0-3” and Kaiser references. However, as of this writing, the version posted by WWE on USA’s YouTube channel remains unedited.

Some backstage sources told PWInsider that while Stratton’s bold delivery earned her points with the live crowd and helped shift the spotlight back onto her, others felt that the segment’s chaotic ending didn’t ultimately benefit either woman. Several noted that Flair appeared thrown by the crowd’s reaction, which made Stratton’s verbal jabs land with even more impact.

In a further twist, Ludwig Kaiser publicly responded to Charlotte’s DM comment with a cheeky video post — adding another layer of real-life drama to this already explosive feud.