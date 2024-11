As PWMania.com previously reported, the initial PPV buyrate for TNA Bound For Glory 2024 was 2,500.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, week two has seen the number increased to a little under 5,200 buys, making it 28.8% up from the Slammiversary numbers.

Bound For Glory saw Nic Nemeth retain his TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry in the main event after JBL got involved, taking out Hendry.