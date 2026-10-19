Backstage Update On TNA Contracts Set To Expire By December

PWMania.com previously reported that TNA Wrestling has primarily been signing talents to short-term contracts, and several of these contracts are set to expire in the next two months.

According to Fightful Select, due to the number of contracts expiring by December, TNA recently held a meeting with its talent during a set of TV tapings. The report also indicated that TNA President Carlos Silva addressed the talent, stating that the promotion is actively working on securing new deals in the coming weeks.

Silva emphasized that TNA Wrestling aims to plan creatively for the future. The purpose of the meeting was to inform the roster that discussions about their contracts would begin soon.