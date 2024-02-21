Backstage Update On TNA Extending Josh Alexander’s Contract For One More Year

As PWMania.com previously reported, TNA Wrestling exercised their option to extend the contract of top company star “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander for one more year.

Fightful Select reports that Alexander’s new contract with TNA Wrestling is set to expire on Friday, February 14th, 2025, unless another agreement or extension is reached between both sides.

Alexander’s contract with the company was not extended due to injuries he suffered in the past, which is usually the reason why the majority of pro wrestling contracts have any dates added to them.

The report also noted that Alexander has been working backstage in TNA Wrestling as a producer.