Backstage Update On Top Indie Talents Appearing At Tuesday’s WWE NXT

As PWMania.com reported, last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw three top Independent talents appear in the crowd to view everything that transpired on the show. Among those who attended were Rhio, Tate Mayfairs, and Molly Spartan.

According to Fightful Select, several sources in the British pro wrestling scene and on WWE NXT confirmed that the three Indie stars were visiting. Rhio is currently in Orlando for her U.S. tour, working under a visa provided by PROGRESS.

Rhio is the reigning PROGRESS Women’s Champion and has participated in a tryout with WWE. Mayfairs has been a regular in PROGRESS Wrestling for quite some time now and is a former member of the NXT UK roster. Spartan has worked for multiple promotions such as ICW, IGPW, and TNT and is married to NXT’s Wolfgang. Both Rhio and Mayfairs also competed in AEW earlier this year, with Rhio showing up at All In and Mayfairs making an appearance on Collision.

The report also states that regarding European talent receiving WWE ID deals, no offers have been made, and no talent has been identified for such deals. It was reported in July that WWE could be interested in bringing in Rhio after she was invited to the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event in Glasgow in June. No deal has been made between the two sides, though it was noted that Rhio wouldn’t have been invited by the company if there was no interest.