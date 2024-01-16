Backstage Update On Trinity’s TNA Status

WWE is only a few weeks away from presenting its Royal Rumble PLE in Tampa, FL, which was expected to feature the return of a former star, but this does not appear to be the case.

This is because a star did not finish with TNA Wrestling after Saturday night’s Hard to Kill pay-per-view. The promotion held Snake Eyes TV tapings on Sunday, which were the company’s best live TV gate in history, PWInsider reports.

According to PWInsider, morale in the promotion skyrocketed after the events, which marked the official return of the TNA brand at Hard to Kill.

Trinity, aka Naomi, lost the Knockouts Title to Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill and then defeated her at the rematch TV tapings. Trinity had a tearful sendoff at Hard to Kill, leading fans to believe she was leaving the promotion after this weekend.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Trinity is expected to become a free agent soon and will leave TNA.

Many people believed she would make a surprise return in the Women’s Royal Rumble match, which was internally expected. This may not be the case.

Trinity has several more TNA dates and did not finish with the promotion on Sunday, according to PWInsider. WWE typically prefers to bring in talent after they finish up with another television promotion, as opposed to allowing talent to finish up with independent dates, as they have previously used people on TV while allowing them to finish out their commitments on the independent circuit.

