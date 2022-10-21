Backstage Update on Triple H’s Health and WWE Status

Due to his recent COVID-19 diagnosis, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H will miss tonight’s SmackDown taping from Toledo.

According to PWInsider, Triple H is still in WWE’s COVID-19 protocol and will miss another show tonight as a result. He was also absent from Monday’s RAW.

Triple H has been in constant communication with the WWE creative team and producers ahead of tonight’s SmackDown taping, as he did on Monday, to ensure that everything meets his vision.

According to reports, Triple H “feels fine” and is going through the necessary procedures before returning to in-person work. It is expected that he will return to television next week, but the exact date is dependent on test results.