Backstage Update on Vince McMahon and Internal WWE Reactions

On tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Vince McMahon is said to make an in-character appearance.

As previously reported, WWE’s Board of Directors is investigating McMahon for a “hidden $3 million settlement” he made to a former WWE paralegal who was hired in 2019. Senior Vice President of WWE Talent Relations Laurinaitis is also being investigated, and the Board is looking at other cases involving former female workers. Vince voluntarily stepped away from his Chairman & CEO corporate duties, but continues his creative obligations, as Stephanie McMahon returns from her leave of absence to operate as Interim CEO & Interim Chairwoman.

According to Fightful Select, there has been a general outpouring of dissatisfaction within WWE today, particularly over the SmackDown appearance. According to WWE sources, the move was largely superficial.

One talent reportedly perceived Vince’s appearance on screen as a “cheap ratings ploy in the middle of something serious,” and that they don’t anticipate much to change in WWE’s culture or presentation as long as McMahon is in charge of creative. “As long as Vince McMahon still has his creative duties, nothing can change. What could possibly be different? If he asks something of Stephanie as interim CEO, is she going to say no?,” one wrestler said.

It was also reported that various individuals within WWE planned to inform higher-ups, including possibly Vince himself, that appearing on TV in character isn’t a good idea. Vince may try to make this into a “Vince McMahon vs. The World” narrative, like he did after the steroid trial, according to one wrestler. Many believe this is the most serious challenge to Vince’s control since then.

There is a lot of optimism among the talent about Stephanie returning from her leave of absence earlier than planned and in a different role, as she is widely liked by many on the roster.

According to reports, a top WWE star doesn’t know what’s going on, but “heard in theory Stephanie McMahon is my boss, and that fucking rules.”

According to a female employee who spoke with Fightful, things can only get better from here, and that both the investigation and Stephanie’s appointment as Interim CEO will result in better treatment of women across the board. The talent went so far as to state that they hope this all leads to women in the company being treated and compensated equally to males.

“I imagine it won’t change much. But I love Steph. So that’s good,” said another top talent. “I imagine Vince keeps his position in creative and once the investigation is over he’ll take back over if he can.”

We have mentioned that many individuals believe Laurinaitis’ tenure with the company is coming to an end, and that is still widely expected. A source said, “as long as Vince McMahon is around, he’ll probably just come back unless he’s Vince’s latest scapegoat.” Another talent said, “From a creative aspect im hoping that things change but I doubt they will. From a business aspect I’m also hoping that things change, but also still doubt they will. Really the only thing that I think will actually change is Johnny will be fired which will be nice. Stephanie is great but I doubt she’s gonna suddenly be on board with healthcare and guaranteed contracts.”

Vince’s segment is expected to kick off tonight’s SmackDown at 8 p.m. ET, but this has yet to be confirmed.

WWE continues to receive extensive mainstream media coverage as a result of the ongoing scandal, and this is expected to continue for the next few weeks. Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.