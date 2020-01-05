Backstage Update On Vince McMahon and Monday’s WWE RAW

As previously reported, Vince McMahon apparently showed up late to this past Monday’s RAW.

During his recent podcast, Jerry Lawler explained the situation:

“Vince had some really important meetings, he has been torn in so many different directions and has missed several Raws and SmackDowns. He left Hartford, CT, at two in the afternoon and everyone thought he was gone. We moved the talent relations office into Vince’s office. At about 5:30, somebody comes in and says, ‘Vince is on his way back, he doesn’t want to miss the wedding.’ We’re in the back and we have to put his office back together. Vince came back just to make sure he was there for the wedding.”

Rusev, who was Lawler’s guest, also commented:

“I heard that too. I didn’t know if it was a rumor or not but that speaks volumes. He’s a big fan of weddings.”